EUGENIA (CANNULI) PHILLIPS

EUGENIA (CANNULI) PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Eugenia (Cannuli) Of Newton, died at home on December 22, 2019, age 89. Eugenia was the beloved wife of the late James M. Phillips, Jr., with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Loving mother of Andrea J. Ahearne of Wakefield and Mary N. Johnston and her husband Edward of Newton. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Jack and Gregory. Family & friends may gather at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9:00-11:00AM, followed by a Graveside Service in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, at 11:15AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eugenia's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019
