Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
140 Lynn St.
Peabody, MA
More Obituaries for EUGENIE HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENIE K. "JEAN" (HYDE) HALEY

EUGENIE K. "JEAN" (HYDE) HALEY Obituary
HALEY, Eugenie K. "Jean" (Hyde) Age 93, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Edmund J. and Anna E. (Casey) Hyde. Raised in Nahant, she was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1944. She was the wife of the late Joseph Haley, with whom she enjoyed 49 years of marriage. As a young woman, Mrs. Haley had been employed for over fifteen years by the General Electric Company at its West Lynn works Plant. Following her time at G.E., Jean dedicated most of her life to her husband and raising her family. A resident of Peabody for the past sixty-three years, she enjoyed the ocean and spending time on the beach. No matter what the weather, or if it was the middle of winter, she always enjoyed walking the beach, especially in Nahant. She passed her love of the ocean onto her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Haley of Peabody, three sons, William Haley of Lynn, Edmund Haley and his wife, Jo-Anna of Peabody and Mark Haley of Peabody, four grandchildren, Philip, Andrea, Ava, Taylor and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Mary Carlow and Edwin Hyde. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Eugenie K. "Jean" (Hyde) HALEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
