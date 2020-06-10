|
MERCADANTE, Eugenie "Jean" (McIntyre) Age 83, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of 62 years of Carmen J. Mercadante. Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. She was a resident of Stoughton for over 50 years before moving to Florida in 2004. She later returned to live in Raynham with her daughter and family in 2015. Mrs. Mercadante was a longtime, dedicated volunteer for Stoughton Youth Soccer and was one of the driving forces for its longtime success. She was instrumental in the organization and planning of the Stoughton Youth Soccer Fields on West Street in Stoughton and held every possible elected position from President to Secretary to Registrar. Along with her husband, Jean also ran the canteen truck at the fields for many years. In addition to her volunteering for Stoughton Youth Soccer, she hosted several exchange students and was active in helping to raise her nieces and nephews. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, daughter and family, crocheting, playing Canasta, chatting, laughing and spending time with her family and holding hands with her devoted husband, Carmen. The family wishes to thank the wonderful healthcare workers and staff at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center for their dignified and compassionate care. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her daughter, Donna Brazao and her husband, Albert, of Raynham, and their children, Brandon and Anthony Brazao. She is also survived by her son, Christopher J. Mercadante of FL, and his children, Christopher and Steven Mercadante. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private family Services were held. Donations in her memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020