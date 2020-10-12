1/
EUNICE (CAMPBELL) DONNELLY
DONNELLY, Eunice (Campbell) Of Sandwich, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the wife of her wonderful and caring husband, Edward F. Donnelly. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past summer.

Born in Everett, MA, Eunice was the daughter of the late Roland and Marion (Marden) Campbell. Her childhood was spent sailing in Winthrop and Marblehead Harbor. She passed her love of the ocean and passion for sailing along to her three children.

Eunice worked various jobs over the years and in the late 80's she owned a flower shop in Duxbury called Petals. It was a labor of love and run with the help of her family. In 1996, after attending night school for many years, Eunice graduated from Harvard University.

She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle fiend, and a talented artist. As a history buff, she was always excited to share her knowledge of the Civil War and her family ancestry to anyone interested. Eunice's beautiful oil and watercolor paintings will adorn the walls of her family's homes for many years to come. Of her accomplishments in life, she was most proud of being a grandmother to her five grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

Eunice leaves her loving husband Edward F. Donnelly, her three children Stephen E. Donnelly (predeceased), William F. Donnelly and wife Kim Donnelly of Marstons Mills, and Susan M. Donnelly and husband Thomas J. Gallagher of Sandwich. Also, her four grandsons and one granddaughter, all of whom she absolutely adored. William Donnelly and wife Mary of Pennsylvania, Ted Donnelly of Quincy, MA, Patrick Donnelly and wife Pia of Carver, MA, Robert Gallagher and wife Tracy of Hingham, MA, and Lauren Gallagher of Beverly, MA.

Services for Eunice will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at Corpus Christi Parish in Sandwich at 11am. Burial is private.

For directions and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
October 12, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
