More Obituaries for EUNICE SHATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUNICE SHATZ

EUNICE SHATZ Obituary
SHATZ, Eunice SHATZ, Eunice (Abramowitz), 92, entered eternal rest on April 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late David L. Shatz. She was the daughter of the late Sophie Abramowitz and Edward Abramowitz. Beloved mother of Miriam Swartz and future son-in-law, Gerry Tourville. Cherished grandmother of Rosealyn Nolan and husband David Nolan & Joseph Schultz and his wife, Katina Schultz. Proud great-grandmother of Sofia Nolan, Teagan Nolan, and Hunter Schultz. She also leaves a brother, David Abrams, and sister-in-law, Bunny Abrams, in addition to nieces Sheri, Susan, Lori, and Kathleen, as well as nephew, Jeffrey Smith. Eunice loved life. She was her daughter's Girl Scout Leader of Troop 632 in Mattapan, MA. She taught the girls the importance of friendship, loyalty, good sportsmanship, and lessons in life. Many of the girls still keep in touch. A loving wife and mother, she had the strength of any warrior. Family was very important. In 1969, the family moved to Peabody, where she took care of her elderly mother and became an assistant manager for Yield House. No longer in business, they sold do-it-yourself furniture kits and gift items. She was gifted in woodworking and would conduct workshops for the customers. She won ribbons for her needlework at the Topsfield Fair. Later on she would become an assistant Girl Scout leader with her daughter's troop. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother who supported her family at every opportunity. Graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Nevins Rehab and Nursing Center at 10 Ingalls Ct., Methuen, MA 01844, where she received the most excellent care. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
