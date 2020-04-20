Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
PETRILLI, Euplio F. "Fred" Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away surrounded by his family at home on April 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Anne M. (Arpino) Petrilli. Devoted father of Frederick Petrilli and his wife Heidi of Norton and Elaine MacNeil and her husband Kevin of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Shawn and Jennifer Petrilli and Scott and Kyle MacNeil. Brother of Phyllis Romano and her late husband Carmine, Tony Petrilli and his wife Raffaella, Rose Romano and her husband Antonio and Josephine Altavilla and her husband Tony. Brother-in-law of Ronald Arpino and his wife Judy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fred was a United States Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. Due to the current circumstances, all Services will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be scheduled at a later date. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
