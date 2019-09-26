|
|
AROND, Eva (Oppenheimer) Of Lexington, MA, died peacefully on September 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Dr. Lester Harold Arond. Devoted mother of Dr. Manya Arond-Thomas and her husband Dr. James Arond-Thomas and Paul Arond. Sister to Alfred Oppenheimer. Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following services, shiva will be at the home of Paul Arond until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her memory may be made to ACLU, ALCU.org Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019