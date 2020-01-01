|
CADWELL, Eva (Mosychuk) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the beloved wife of Walter Cadwell, with whom she shared 45 wonderful years of marriage. Mrs. Cadwell was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on September 15, 1923. She is the daughter of Joseph (Arsen) and Barbara (Varvara Bartashuk) Mosychuk. Mrs. Cadwell attended Lynn schools and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School in 1940. She graduated from Salem Teacher's College Class of 1944 with a BS in Education, 2 majors and 2 minors. She received her Master's in Education in 1955 from Boston University, where she was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta, an honorary society for graduate women in Education. Mrs. Cadwell held a great many jobs while in college. She worked as a sales clerk, secretary to a college professor, camp assistance to the Meal Director, and also worked in different GE factories in West Lynn and the Allerton Street Plants. During her senior year, she managed the college cafeteria. After graduation, Mrs. Cadwell taught in Vermont and Central Massachusetts. She then worked for the Red Cross doing publicity, fund raising, and blood work programs. She transferred to the GE West Lynn Works, and worked as a secretary in the Measurement Laboratory. Mrs. Cadwell was offered a teacher's job at the Cobbet Junior High School in 1953, where she taught for 2 ½ years. She transferred to English High School, and she taught secretarial classes for nearly 30 years. She was a favorite teacher among her students. During her teaching career, Mrs. Cadwell taught summer school for students in junior high and high school. She also taught night school, junior college and college, and tutored. She was a guest lecturer at the University of Shanghai in China. During her summer vacations and after her retirement in 1984, Mrs. Cadwell traveled extensively with her husband, Walter. They visited Europe, Alaska, Russia, Greece, Spain, the Panama Canal, Australia, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Fiji, Mongolia, as well as China, which she visited three times. Mrs. Cadwell was a member of the Lynn Teacher's Union, the Lynn City Retirees Organization, and REAM, an organization for retired educators in Massachusetts. She was a volunteer greeter at the Union Hospital for over 12 years. She was also active in the Lynnfield Senior Center. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Salem, MA, and she served on the Auditing Committee and did their Publicity. Mrs. Cadwell was the sister to the late Edward Mosychuk of Nahant and his late wife Muriel, the late Carroll Mosychuk of Salem, New Hampshire and his late wife Carol Ann, the late Henry Mosychuk of Dedham and his wife Margaret. She was the aunt to the late Thomas Mosychuk and Karen Mosychuk, children of her brother Carroll and Stephen Mosychuk, the son of her brother Henry. While Mrs. Cadwell and her husband never had children, she leaves behind nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; Sonya Jacobson and her husband Richard, Paul Mosychuk, Kristin Haskell, Jean Miller and her husband James, Dr. Richard Mosychuk and his wife Jennifer, Ann Stano, Ellen Murley and her husband David, and Susan Mosychuk, as well as 16 grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear friends Gary Yeh and Thuong Tran. She hopes that her many students remember her as fondly as she did them. Visiting Hours: Eva's Visitation will be in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 64 Forrester St., Salem on Saturday, January 4th from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 9:00 am. Eva's Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, 145 Boston St., Lynn. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020