HAYES, Eva E. (Lisl) Our Beloved Mom Margarete Eva Elisabeth Olga (Dotterweich) Hayes. Born December 12, 1929 in Allstedt, Germany. Died October 21, 2020 in Sudbury, MA. Grew up in her dear Frankenhausen and Koenigsee. After the war, trained and worked as a Home Economics teacher in East Germany, and after a failed attempt, successfully escaped across the Iron Curtain to West Germany, and retrained in the same profession. Stationed in Bavaria in the small town of Riedenburg, she made friends with everyone she met. Introduced to her husband — Dallas Thomas Hayes — a PhD student in Physics at the Universitaet Goettingen, they married in Berlin on December 28, 1960. Moved to the U.S. in 1963 with their first daughter, Annette Louise, followed by the births of Margarete (Gretchen) Katarina, and Elisabet (Lili) Charlotte. Settled in Sudbury, MA. After her children were grown, pursued her next great love — traveling all over the world. Often traveled with her husband and children "to make memories" together. Was endlessly proud of her family (including extended family Beth, Bob and Guy), and especially her grandchildren (Kelsey, Dallas, Sophie and Triston). Believed in telling the truth, and living a life of humility, she will live on in our hearts through the many wonderful memories she helped us make. Like her husband who predeceased her, gave her body to UMass Medical School "to do one last good thing." Memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to charities that help refugees and others fleeing the devastation of war.