CAMPBELL, Eva "Eve" Haynes Age 96, died on July 3, 2020 in Davenport, IA. Wife of the late Roger Campbell. Eve is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Campbell and Cheri Miller, her son-in-law Mike Miller, two grandsons, Brian and Andrew Saum, her sister Ellie Cullinane, a sister-in-law Jane Haynes, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather to Celebrate her Life during a Graveside Service on Thursday, October 15th at 10 am in Mount Hope Cemetery, 166 Central Street, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Jane's Place, 1035 West Kimberly Ave., Davenport, IA 52804. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868