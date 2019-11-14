|
|
MARSHALL, Eva J. (Edson) Nov. 12th, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Marshall. Devoted mother of Shirley Jenkins and husband Stephen of N. Reading, Janet Nelson and husband Gene of NH, Lenore Mejias and husband Francesco LaRosa of Lynn, Karen Knowles of NC, and Laurie Buckland of Athol. Loving sister of the late Louis Edson, William Edson, and Orin Edson. Proud grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 37, and great-great-grandmother of 7. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Tues., Nov. 19th at 11am. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., Nov. 18th from 4 – 8pm. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations in Eva's memory to: The , 29 Crafts St. Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458 or the . For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019