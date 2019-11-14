Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVA MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVA J. (EDSON) MARSHALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVA J. (EDSON) MARSHALL Obituary
MARSHALL, Eva J. (Edson) Nov. 12th, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Marshall. Devoted mother of Shirley Jenkins and husband Stephen of N. Reading, Janet Nelson and husband Gene of NH, Lenore Mejias and husband Francesco LaRosa of Lynn, Karen Knowles of NC, and Laurie Buckland of Athol. Loving sister of the late Louis Edson, William Edson, and Orin Edson. Proud grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 37, and great-great-grandmother of 7. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Tues., Nov. 19th at 11am. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., Nov. 18th from 4 – 8pm. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations in Eva's memory to: The , 29 Crafts St. Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458 or the . For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -