|
|
CLEARY, Eva M. (Chambers) Of Foxborough, formerly of Wareham, Norwood, and Walpole, March 19, 2020, age 92. Eva's former husband, Paul E. Cleary, predeceased her. She leaves behind Kathleen T. Barrett-Cleary of Attleboro, Mary Cleary Kiely and Christopher Kiely of Amherst, John S. Cleary and Maura Cleary of Winchester, Ellen T. Cleary and Geno Romanelli, Bill J. Cleary and Lisa Cleary of Mansfield, and Timothy P. Cleary of Foxborough. Eva was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Krista, Gavin, Bridget, Christina, Michael, Meghan, Christopher, Joe, Matthew, Maeve, Alexa, Micheala, and Sean; and the great-grandmother of Aubrey, Christopher, and Isaac. She was also sister of the late William Chambers, Christina Seskevich, Jean Base, Trudy Leonard, David Chambers, Leo Chambers, Dickie Chambers, and Jimmy Chambers. In addition, Eva is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she doted on and thoroughly enjoyed. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Eva's family has decided that her burial services will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. Updates on the time and place of those services will be posted on the Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whole Children, an organization that provides recreational, social and enrichment programs for children, teens and adults of all abilities. Donations may be mailed to Whole Children, 41 Russell St., Hadley, MA 01035 or sent online to www.wholechildren.org/ways-to-give/donations/ Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020