PALIUCA, Eva M. Age 97, of Cotuit, MA.
It is with great sadness that her family and friends say goodbye to Eva. We celebrate the abundance of life she shared with us. Eva, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-
grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was happiest spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox, playing cards, cooking and entertaining guests.
Eva was born to the late Alexander and Amelia (Litzi) Landi, one of seven children. She was raised and educated in Cambridge, MA. She graduated 8th grade from Putnam Elementary School as the top girl in her class and 4 years in the Honor Division at Cambridge High & Latin. She went on to graduate first in her class from Boston Calculator Business School. After graduation she worked in the financial offices of the Commonwealth Grocery Co. and First National Stores.
Eva was the loving wife of the late Dante Paliuca, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage until Dante's passing in 2001. They married in 1947 and had two daughters, Joyce Bourgeois (partner, William Crocker) and Linda Hays. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Jill Bourgeois and grandsons, Thomas Bourgeois (wife, Kathleen) and William Hays (fianc?e Meghan Healey), great-grandchildren, Nicholas Andreottola and Aura Bourgeois, and many nieces and nephews.
Eva and Dan summered for years on the Cape before moving permanently to Falmouth in 1970, where they bought and opened Dick & Ellie's Restaurant in Mashpee, later changing the name to Dan & Bill's. After selling the restaurant in 1984 they spent their winters in Florida and summers in Falmouth.
She will be deeply missed by all and forever loved.
In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in her memory be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
Visiting Hours will be 4-8 pm Thursday, Sept 5, 2019, at John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 am Friday, at Christ the King Catholic Parish, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, with burial to follow at 1:15 in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019