|
|
MANTINI, Eva (Massarotti) Of Watertown, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on January 28. Beloved wife of 61 years to Marino Mantini. Loving mother of Lora Khederian of Watertown and Carlo Mantini and his wife Christine of Arlington. Adoring Nonna to Allison Khederian and her husband Matthew Tucker, Robert Khederian, Maria Mantini, and James Mantini. Sister to Nello Massarotti and his wife Milena, Ezio Massarotti and his late wife Anna, and the late Mariannina DeVincentis and her late husband Domenico. Eva is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Monday, February 3, from 8am to 9:30am, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 10am, in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Entombment to follow in the Newton Cemetery. The Mantini family has kindly asked for flowers to be omitted. Donations in Eva's memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020