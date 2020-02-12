Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Belmont Cemetery
View Map
EVALYN ANNE RAU

EVALYN ANNE RAU Obituary
RAU, Evalyn Anne Of Waltham. February 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Evan M. and Melissa A. (Burke) Rau, cherished granddaughter of Charles W. and Sheree D. (DeCoste) Rau of Norfolk and Richard B. and Mary E. (Brown) Burke of Waltham, devoted niece of Madison and J.D. Wolfsberg of Roslindale, Emileigh Rau and Noah James Rau, both of Norfolk, Rick and Kristyn Burke of Waltham, Natalie and Matt Landry of NY, NY and Matt and Hilary Burke of Waltham, much loved cousin to Brynn, Shea, Noah, Aquinnah, Caleb and Olivia, great-granddaughter of Anne (Connelly) Catino of Dedham. Family and friends will honor and remember Evalyn's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, February 14th from 4 to 8 pm in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont. Honor Evie's memory with a contribution to www.gofundme.com/f/baby-evalynrau For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
