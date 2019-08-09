|
|
WARREN, Evalyn R. Of Jamaica Plain, Aug. 5th. Daughter of Nathan A. & Helen D. (Cook) Warren. Sister of William L., Maggi & the late Lou Rizzo, Natalie (Kitty) & Doug Brown, and the late Helen Mary F. Warren, all of Jamaica Plain and James J. & Eileen Leary of West Roxbury. Also survived by nieces and nephews Jaclyn M. & Tim Lyons, Natalie & Kent Reardon, Nadia & Mike Hamel, Christopher T. Ashley, Dominic A., Gabriel J., Claudya R. Lyons and Declyn J. Hamel and cousins Helenmary & Stephen Hotz, Eric Cantine and the late Marnie Hotz.
Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Wednesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 25 Avery St., Dedham at 10am. Visiting Hours are Tuesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friend invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019