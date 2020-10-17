EVAN BRODIE

BRODIE, Evan MD Age 77, of Andover, MA, passed October 10. Longtime pediatrician in the Merrimack Valley, Dr. Brodie provided healthcare to the community for 43 years. Loving husband of Paula (Scarsella) Brodie. Adored father of Jeffrey Brodie of Corte Madera, CA; Jennifer Brodie Seward and her husband Lindsay Seward of S. Hamilton; and Rachel Brodie and her husband Mike Foote of Richmond, VT. Devoted brother of Judith Brodie and her husband Merv Richard of Washington, DC, and the late Sheila Zetlan of Andover. Proud grandfather of Sydney, Maggie, and Hallie Brodie, Olivia Seward, River Foote, and Isla Brodie. Memorial contributions can be made to The DREAM Program, PO Box 361, Winooski, VT 05404 or at www.dreamprogram.org/donate
