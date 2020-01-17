|
|
SHU, Evan H. Of Melrose, January 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Annamarie Ross Shu, his children, Nathaniel Ross Shu and Amanda Grace Shu, his sisters, Geraldine Shu of Seattle, WA and Karen Shu Minutoli (Rick Minutoli) of Kent, WA and a nephew, Niccolo Minutoli of Kent, WA. He was predeceased by two children, Melanie Hope Shu and Noah Bernard Evan Shu, his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, at 2:00pm, at the Old South Church in Boston, 645 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. The church is accessible on the MBTA Orange and Green lines. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Old South Church, Evan Shu Memorial Housing Fund at the above address. Evan was proud to be an organ donor!! For obituary, or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020