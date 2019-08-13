Boston Globe Obituaries
McNEIL, Evangeline M. (McPherson) Of Groveland, MA, on August 11, 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John F. McNeil. Loving mother of Suzanne C.M. Meyer and her husband, Peter, of Reading and J. Ralph McNeil and his wife, Susan, of Groveland. Cherished grandmother of Emma K. McNeil, Duncan T. McNeil, the late Patrick McDonough, and the late Thomas McDonough and great-grandmother of Declan McDonough. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. All services are private at the request of Evangeline's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
