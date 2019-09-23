Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
home of Albert & Marlene Barnet
Resources
More Obituaries for EVE BARNET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVE BARNET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVE BARNET Obituary
BARNET, Eve Of Roslindale, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Mollie (Gutman) Barnet. Dear aunt of Albert Barnet & his wife Marlene of Canton, Ian Oppenheim & his wife Marta Williger of Ohio and the late Janice Levine. Great-aunt of Lori Barnet & her husband Jeffrey Savit, Kenneth Barnet & his wife Jody, Bruce Barnet & his wife Lynn, Jason Levine and Daniel Levine. Dear friend of Gloria Weiss. Devoted sister of the late Sue Oppenheim, Benjamin Barnet and Morris Barnet. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:45AM. Memorial Observance at the home of Albert & Marlene Barnet following the service until 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now