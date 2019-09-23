|
BARNET, Eve Of Roslindale, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Mollie (Gutman) Barnet. Dear aunt of Albert Barnet & his wife Marlene of Canton, Ian Oppenheim & his wife Marta Williger of Ohio and the late Janice Levine. Great-aunt of Lori Barnet & her husband Jeffrey Savit, Kenneth Barnet & his wife Jody, Bruce Barnet & his wife Lynn, Jason Levine and Daniel Levine. Dear friend of Gloria Weiss. Devoted sister of the late Sue Oppenheim, Benjamin Barnet and Morris Barnet. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:45AM. Memorial Observance at the home of Albert & Marlene Barnet following the service until 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019