EVE CAROLINE (PROTO) REMPELAKIS

REMPELAKIS, Eve Caroline (Proto) Age 91, of Littleton, formerly of Concord, Aug. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Emmanuel J. Rempelakis. She is survived by her loving children, John E. Rempelakis and wife Lynne Marie of Haverhill, Amy Davis and husband Scott of Natick, Julia Abruzzese and husband John of Littleton and Peter Rempelakis and wife Merle of Roslindale; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent Donato, Jr., sisters Antoinette and Gloria and her longtime friend Jean Cotton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Eve on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Graveside Service at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton. A luncheon reception will follow. Donations in her memory may be made to: Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
