STODDARD, Eve Parrish PhD of Concord, May 28, 2019. A clinical psychologist with training in neuropsychology, Eve was a graduate of Scripps College in California and received her PhD from Drexel University in Philadelphia. In her practice, Eve respectfully cared and provided therapy for hundreds of adults, children and members of the U.S. Military. Beloved daughter of Dr. Frederick J. Stoddard, Jr. and Matilda (Parrish) Stoddard of Cambridge. Loving sister of F. Jackson "Jack" Stoddard and his wife Kate Hollenbaugh of Berkeley, CA. Aunt of Owen Jackson and Henry Wilson Stoddard. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 10 AM in Christ Church Zero Garden St., Cambridge. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eve's memory to: The Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, Christ Church Cambridge, or a charity of your own choice. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019