EVELENE M. (KILMAIN) LOCKE

EVELENE M. (KILMAIN) LOCKE Obituary
LOCKE, Evelene M. (Kilmain) Age 91, of Wayland formerly of Wellesley, died on May 11, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late John A. Locke for 60 years. Devoted mother of John A. Locke, Jr. and his wife Carol of Mesa, AZ; Thomas J. Locke and his wife Joanne of Medway; Kevin V. Locke and his wife Paula of North Reading; Anne M. Daly and her husband John of Franklin and Brian M. Locke and his wife Tracy of Wayland. She was the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Kelly, Jamie, Breanna, Alyssa, Tyler, Hannah and Erin. She was the sister of Stephen Kilmain and his wife Nancy of Madbury, NH and two nieces Kathleen and Laurel. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. When it is safer to gather together, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Evelene's life. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that memorial gifts may be sent to Neighbor Brigade, PO BOX 735, Maynard, MA 01754 or neighborbrigade.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and service information, please visit johncbryantfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
