GILCHRIST, Evelina R. (Reyes) Of Somerville, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Gilchrist. Loving mother of Annalyn Gilchrist of Somerville, Vern Gilchrist of Norwood, Michelle Paul of Somerville, Michael Gilchrist and Maritess Santos both of FL, Reynaldo David and Rodrigo David both of the Philippines. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Monday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours, Sunday 2-5pm. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Group Parmenter Hospice, One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019