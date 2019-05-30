Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELINA GILCHRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELINA R. (REYES) GILCHRIST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVELINA R. (REYES) GILCHRIST Obituary
GILCHRIST, Evelina R. (Reyes) Of Somerville, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Gilchrist. Loving mother of Annalyn Gilchrist of Somerville, Vern Gilchrist of Norwood, Michelle Paul of Somerville, Michael Gilchrist and Maritess Santos both of FL, Reynaldo David and Rodrigo David both of the Philippines. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Monday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours, Sunday 2-5pm. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Group Parmenter Hospice, One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now