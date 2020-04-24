Home

UVELLO, Evelyn Adeline (Dell Arciprete) Passed away on April 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She is now reunited with Jimmy, her beloved husband of 64 years. She was the cherished mother of Judy and Bob Sena, Christine and Bob Uvello and proud grandmother of Matthew Uvello. She was one of 13 children of Maria and Salvatore Dell Arciprete. She leaves sisters Jean Sheridan, Eleanor Votto, sisters-in-law Anna Dell Arciprete and Lorraine McCauley. She was predeceased by sisters Millie Juffre, Rose Neves ,Marie Paolucci and brothers Anthony, Albert , Rocco, Sal, Mario, Rico and Nick. She was a "second Mom" to many nieces, nephews and friends as well as a tireless caregiver to Jimmy in his later years. A celebration of her life will occur at a later time. We thank our parents for all the love they provided to us and sacrifices made to give us such a wonderful life. For her complete obituary, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
