PHELPS, Evelyn B. (Donovan) Age 92, died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020, at Sunrise of Arlington in Arlington, VA. She was the wife of the late Leo Edward Phelps and is survived by her two children and five grandchildren.
Evelyn was beloved by her family, her former co-workers, her neighbors and her countless friends. She possessed a joy and a wit that drew people to her. She was warm, loving, upbeat and funny. She was devoted to her children, her church -- and the Boston Red Sox.
Evelyn grew up in Dedham, MA, and attended St. Mary's primary school and Dedham High School. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1949. At Emmanuel, she studied Spanish, French and Portuguese on her way to becoming a professional translator. She also played on the tennis team, following in the footsteps of her father who had started a racquet sports club in Dedham. After college, Evelyn, or Evie, as she was known in Boston, worked as a translator in the international division of the First National Bank of Boston.
A devout Catholic, Evelyn met her future husband, Leo, through a church-related club he led. They married in 1962 and settled in Milton, MA, where their first child, Mary-Ellen, was born. Several years later, they moved to Annapolis where Leo had accepted a job at the U.S. Naval Academy. In Annapolis, their second child, Tom, was born. After Leo's death in 1982, Evelyn dove into volunteer activities at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis and joined the choir. In 2014, she moved to Sunrise of Arlington, where she was known fondly as "Perfect Evelyn."
A Funeral Mass will be held March 7 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Annapolis. Visitation will be March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, also in ANNAPOLIS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Edward Phelps, and her brother, Thomas J. Donovan, Jr., and sister-in-law, Eleanor J. (Egasti) Donovan of Dedham and Brewster, MA, as well as her parents, Thomas J. Donovan and Ellen (Shaughnessy) Donovan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary-Ellen Deily (Robert) of Arlington, VA and son, Thomas (Lea) of Burlington, NC; five grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin Deily, and Kai, Declan and Tarryn Phelps; and a niece, Carol Copan Mora, of West Newton, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to St. Mary's Church of Annapolis and/or Vitas Community Connection.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020