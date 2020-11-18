1/
EVELYN B. (CONTI) WILLIAMS
1943 - 2020
WILLIAMS, Evelyn B. (Conti) Of Stoneham, formerly of Everett, November 18, 2020 at age 77. Beloved wife of Lawrence Williams. Devoted mother of Larry Williams, Jr. and his wife Karen, Stephen Williams, Debbie McLaughlin and Donna Corapi and her husband Richard. Loving grandmother of Erika, Danielle, Lawrence, Caitlin, Madison, Shannon, and Sofia. Dear sister of Albert Conti and the late Paul Conti and Julia DePierro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as her dogs Bella, Niko and Abby Rose. Owner of the DooWop Diner in Malden. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Tuesday, November 24th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Evelyn's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Monday, November 23rd, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Due to state regulations regarding Covid-19, a mask is required while in the funeral home and we are allowed up to 40% capacity in the funeral home at one time. Please consider donations in memory of Evelyn to the MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or at www.mspca.org/donate-now For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781-438-2280

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
NOV
24
Interment
11:45 - 12:15 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
