Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN BERNAZZANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN (RUHL) BERNAZZANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN (RUHL) BERNAZZANI Obituary
BERNAZZANI, Evelyn (Ruhl) Of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bernazzani. Devoted mother of Mark of Mansfield, Eric of Abington, David of Plainville and the late Wayne Bernazzani. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Daniel, Timothy and Scott Bernazzani. Brother of Marian Murphy of Florida, formerly of West Roxbury, and Donald Ruhl of Alabama, the late James and Edward Ruhl. Private interment in Brookdale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Evelyn's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -