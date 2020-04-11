|
BERNAZZANI, Evelyn (Ruhl) Of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bernazzani. Devoted mother of Mark of Mansfield, Eric of Abington, David of Plainville and the late Wayne Bernazzani. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Daniel, Timothy and Scott Bernazzani. Brother of Marian Murphy of Florida, formerly of West Roxbury, and Donald Ruhl of Alabama, the late James and Edward Ruhl. Private interment in Brookdale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Evelyn's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020