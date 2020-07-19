Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN DOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN (MALOOF) DOVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN (MALOOF) DOVE Obituary
DOVE, Evelyn (Maloof) Age 91, of Medfield, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Dove for 62 years. Loving mother of Richard Dove and his wife Carol of Medfield, and the late Frederick Dove. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Dove of Knoxville, TN, Stephen Dove of Madison, WI and Meghan Dove of Boston. Sister of Jeanette Richardson of Middleborough, and the late Mary Abboud, Frances Millay, and Ferris Maloof. Also survived by many much-loved nieces and nephew and their children. Evelyn was adored by the staff of the Thomas Upham House in Medfield where she resided. Evelyn was born in Boston's South End and always had a story from her early years. After marrying George they moved to West Roxbury to raise their children. She had a close group of friends including her sisters, neighbors, and members of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Her quick wit, infectious smile and comment for everything will be truly missed. Arrangements and burial are private. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Online guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -