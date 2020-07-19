|
DOVE, Evelyn (Maloof) Age 91, of Medfield, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Dove for 62 years. Loving mother of Richard Dove and his wife Carol of Medfield, and the late Frederick Dove. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Dove of Knoxville, TN, Stephen Dove of Madison, WI and Meghan Dove of Boston. Sister of Jeanette Richardson of Middleborough, and the late Mary Abboud, Frances Millay, and Ferris Maloof. Also survived by many much-loved nieces and nephew and their children. Evelyn was adored by the staff of the Thomas Upham House in Medfield where she resided. Evelyn was born in Boston's South End and always had a story from her early years. After marrying George they moved to West Roxbury to raise their children. She had a close group of friends including her sisters, neighbors, and members of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Her quick wit, infectious smile and comment for everything will be truly missed. Arrangements and burial are private. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Online guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020