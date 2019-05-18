HUMES, Evelyn Frances (Wojtowicz) "Lyn" Age 76, of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville and Danvers, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond G. Humes. Daughter of the late Anthony and Gladys (Nelson) Wojtowicz. Mother of Karen McLaughlin of Hudson, and Lisa Freedman and her husband John of Medford. Stepmother of Raymond Humes and his wife Deborah of Somerville. Grandmother of Lori Resendes and her husband Jason of Hudson. Stepgrandmother of Michael and Jennifer Humes. Great-grandmother of Sierra Resendes of Hudson. Sister of Robert Wojtowicz of Alabama, and the late Anthony Wojtowicz. She also leaves her caretaker, Lourdes "Lucy," and many extended family members. Calling Hour is Tuesday, May 21, from 6-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY, immediately followed by a Prayer Service to be held at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to lungevity.org For directions see www.farmeranddee.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019