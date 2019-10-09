Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
EVELYN GAIL MAGNER

EVELYN GAIL MAGNER Obituary
MAGNER, Evelyn Gail Passed away on October 8th at the age of 33, after a lifelong battle with the late effects of a pediatric brain tumor. She is the daughter of Laurence and Maryann Magner, the sister of Elizabeth Magner, sister-in-law of Christopher Sousa, and niece of Donna Weber. Evelyn also leaves an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Evelyn's wonderful sense of humor and love of Disney movies and board games were known by all who met her. She had many friends at the Life Experience School in Millis. She was also a graduate of Learning Prep School of Newton. Evelyn made her journey through life with strength, dignity, and kindness. She was an organ donor. We thank the Norfolk Police and Fire Departments. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052, followed by Burial at Norfolk Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be the evening before, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Life Experience School, which is under the care of The Peace Abbey Foundation, in Millis, MA: www.lesmillis.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
