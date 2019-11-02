Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Ave.
ROXBURY, MA
EVELYN HAZEL COLEMAN

EVELYN HAZEL COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Evelyn Hazel Of Mattapan, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Zandra, Sheila, Vickie and Judy Coleman, and Dwanda McCarty, all of Boston. Dear sister of M. Josephine Magee, Rosemary Howard, Dorothy Jones, Bennie Allen Magee, Elijah Earl Magee, Lee Magee, Willene Moore-Travis, and the late Magaline McGee, Elouise Jones and Pearlina Bryant. She is survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that love her dearly. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-8 PM at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Funeral Service and burial Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church and Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Prentiss, MS. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
