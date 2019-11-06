|
|
HOFFSTEIN, Evelyn (Borstell) Late of Quincy, MA. Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late George Hoffstein. Devoted mother of Richard Hoffstein and his wife Beverly, and the late Paul Hoffstein and his surviving wife Barbara. Cherished grandmother of Gary, Philip, Jill, Lita and Bart, and eight great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Virginia Gianelli, and the late Carol Steinberg. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Sunday, November 10th at 1PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be at the home of Gary and Barbara Hoffstein on Sunday following burial until 8PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019