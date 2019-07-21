|
|
BROWN, Evelyn I. Of Easton, formerly of Mansfield and Norton, July 18, 2019. Loving mother of Gary C. Brown of Easton; sister of Marie DeFinis of Peabody and the late Barbara Danforth; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great great-niece. Evelyn worked at GTE Sylvania starting at the Needham Plant in 1958 moving to Waltham and finally to the GTE Labs in Lexington, retiring in 1993. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, on Wednesday morning July 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – Noon, followed by a Funeral Service at Noon in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, South Street, EASTON. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019