Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
EVELYN DOUCETTE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Somerville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN DOUCETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN I. (CABRAL) DOUCETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN I. (CABRAL) DOUCETTE Obituary
DOUCETTE, Evelyn I. (Cabral) Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lester A. Doucette. Loving mother of Steven Doucette of Burlington, David Doucette and his wife Celine of Medford and the late Darlene Doucette. Dear sister of Arthur Cabral of Merrimac. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Doucette and his wife Lynelle of Methuen and great-grandmother of Kianna Doucette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder Hose Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-7pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -