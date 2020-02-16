|
DOUCETTE, Evelyn I. (Cabral) Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lester A. Doucette. Loving mother of Steven Doucette of Burlington, David Doucette and his wife Celine of Medford and the late Darlene Doucette. Dear sister of Arthur Cabral of Merrimac. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Doucette and his wife Lynelle of Methuen and great-grandmother of Kianna Doucette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder Hose Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-7pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020