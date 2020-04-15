|
|
KASPARIAN, Evelyn (Boyajian) Died peacefully at The Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain on April 13, 2020. She was 104. The only child of Sarkis and Alice Boyajian, she married Solomon Kasparian in 1940, acquiring 16 brothers- and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the beloved mother of Elaine Kasparian Elliot, Armen Kasparian, husband of Maureen Cassidy Kasparian, and Karl Kasparian, the beloved grandmother of Lyn Elliot, Martha Elliot, Caroline Kasparian Myler, Jay Kasparian, Nicole Kasparian, Mattias Kasparian and Micaela Kasparian. She delighted in her eight great-grandchildren.
Every year until her 100th birthday, she attended the Thanksgiving gathering of the Kasparian Clan at the Armenian Memorial Church in Watertown. She loved seeing her many nieces and nephews, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The "only child" had become the matriarch, adored by all for her kindness, generosity and wit. Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020