KIRAMARIOS, Evelyn (Booras) Age 74, of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was the wife of Fr. John Kiramarios and mother of Anthony Kiramarios, Diana Kiramarios-Gilmore and Michael Kiramarios.
Calling Hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Sunday from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral Services in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Monday at 12:00PM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For guestbook, visit Russellpicafunerahome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, BROCKTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019