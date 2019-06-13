Boston Globe Obituaries
EVELYN (BOORAS) KIRAMARIOS

EVELYN (BOORAS) KIRAMARIOS Obituary
KIRAMARIOS, Evelyn (Booras) Age 74, of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was the wife of Fr. John Kiramarios and mother of Anthony Kiramarios, Diana Kiramarios-Gilmore and Michael Kiramarios.

Calling Hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Sunday from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral Services in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Monday at 12:00PM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For guestbook, visit Russellpicafunerahome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, BROCKTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
