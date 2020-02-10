|
LYONS, Evelyn Of Dorchester, February 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Theresa Reason (David) Lyons, Diane Miller, Willette (Edwin) Lyons, Willie B. (Linda) Lyons and David (Dixie) Lyons. She leaves 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. She will be truly missed by her family in Charleston, SC and Boston, MA, along with her Kingdom Hall family. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 211 Humboldt Avenue, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message, please visit www. DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020