EVELYN M. BRODERICK

EVELYN M. BRODERICK Obituary
BRODERICK, Evelyn M. Retired Clerk Visting Nurse Association, born May 19, 1925, passed peacefully on June 20, 2020. Wife of the late William G. Broderick (ret. Lt. Det. MA State Police) Survived by her children, William Broderick (Ret. BPD Cpt.) of Westwood, Michael Broderick (retired BPD Cpt. Det.) and his wife, Lynne, of Falmouth, Elizabeth Herlihy and her husband, Mark, of Medfield, Christopher and his fiancée, Cindy MacDonald, of Roslindale, Diane of West Roxbury, James and his wife, Jessica, of Walpole; and predeceased by her daughters, Patricia Tremblay, Ellen A. Bates, and Susan. Also survived by her 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Ronald Tremblay of Brookline. Funeral services will be private. For online guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
