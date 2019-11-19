Boston Globe Obituaries
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
EVELYN M. (LOGAN) CONNOLLY

EVELYN M. (LOGAN) CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Evelyn M. (Logan) Lifelong resident of South Boston, at the age of 101 passed away November 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Elaine M. Connolly of South Boston and Richard Connolly and his wife Mary of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Mark Connolly and his wife Donna of Mansfield as well as Lisa Rupp and her husband Adam of North Andover. Adored great-grandmother of Devin and Kaden Connolly and Harrison, Carson and Dawson Rupp. Dear sister of Estelle Gregor of Rockland.

Funeral from the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway (at "H" Street), SOUTH BOSTON Saturday, November 23rd at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston at 10AM. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. Visitation will be held in the Funeral Home, Friday, November 22nd 3-7PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Evelyn to The Gate of Heaven Restoration Fund, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
