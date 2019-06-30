|
KNOX, Evelyn M. (Cherelli) Of Waltham, June 27, 2019. Wife of the late Charles J. Knox. Mother of Charles J. Knox of Brookfield, Elaine Martin (John) of Wilmington and Gregory M. Knox (Carole) of Framingham. Grandmother of Jaime Levesque (Nathan), Jacqueline Moody (David), Jessica Taylor, Kelly Tramontozzi (Steven), Lisa Knox and Erin Knox. Great-grandmother of Eleanor Moody and Liam Taylor. Sister of Leonard Cherilli of Arlington and the late Frances Gabarick, Napolean Cherelli and Loretta DiBacco. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Evelyn's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Saturday morning, July 6th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019