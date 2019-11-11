Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
O'BRIEN, Evelyn M. (Sparks) Longtime resident of Arlington, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. O'Brien. Loving mother of Patricia Fitzgerald, her husband Donald of Melrose, Sondra Ticcony, her husband Michael of NY, Gail Centrella and her husband Steven, of North Andover. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Sister of the late Elaine, Claire, Catherine, Edmund, George and Paul Sparks. Sister-in-law of the late Mary, John, James and George O'Brien. Retired employee of 30 plus years of the Symmes Hospital of Arlington. Visiting Hours will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Thursday, November 14th from 10 to 11 AM with her Funeral Mass being celebrated in Saint Agnes Church at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Cambridge Cemetery. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
