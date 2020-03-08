Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
24 Pleasant Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
24 Pleasant Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High Street
Canton, MA
View Map
JORDAN, Evelyn Marie (Cross) Of Stoughton, age 84, March 5. Mother of Deene A. Jordan of Brockton, Danette M. Jordan and David E. Jordan, both of Stoughton and Darin G. Jordan and his wife Andrea A. Jordan of NC. She was the sister of Nelson "Uncle Dip" Cross, Jr. of CA and Sherman Cross of NC. Grandmother of Jayson Thimas, Jenelle A. Jordan and Jonah D. Jordan and was predeceased by her former husband, Godfrey Earl "Ace" Jordan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 24 Pleasant St., Brockton, MA 02301, on Friday, at 11 AM, with a viewing prior, from 10-11 AM. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at the above address. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
