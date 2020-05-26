|
KOPEL, Evelyn Marie (Anderson) Of Topsfield, left this earth peacefully on May 20, 2020 to be reunited with her beloved companion John J. (Jack) Milligan. Eve was born in Boston, the 4th child of Harry Anderson & Esther Pauline Anderson who emigrated from Sweden in 1912. Surviving Eve is her daughter, Robin Alice Kopel of Maine, her "stepdaughter" Patty Milligan Taylor & her husband Tim, their children Logan, Shannon, Ryan & Morgan of Crystal Lake, IL, his son, Peter Milligan, his wife Beth (Johnson) of Haverhill, their children Connor & Caroline, her nieces, Karen Egle-Gaber of Maine & Linnea Quinn of MA, her great-niece Adrienne Siciliano of NH, her cousin Ingeyard Gustav-Janson of Sweden, her nephews Richard, David & Raymond Siciliano, members of the Kopel family & her best friends-Gayle Casey, Tara McGrath & Erica Radway Kruger. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Ruth Egle, Barbara Siciliano, Esther Anderson, her brother, Paul Anderson, & many lifelong friends. If you wish to remember Eve, please consider a donation to the Topsfield Council on Aging. A memorial celebration party will be held when gathering is permitted. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) DANVERS www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020