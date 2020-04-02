|
McGREEVEY, Evelyn Mary Age 92, of Medford, MA, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020. Evelyn was born on September 21, 1927 to Eric and Ethel Wylie in Boston, MA. She cherished her time with her parents, grandparents, and cousins, often saying that her childhood was filled with the happiest of memories. After three years of writing letters to a WWII Marine, she finally met the love of her life, John McGreevey, Jr., in an orchestrated first date in front of the Trinity Church in Boston. They soon wed and built a loving family of four children, Ann, Lynne, Carol and John, III. Evelyn's true calling was volunteering. She was a member of Medford Catholic Women's Club, Fort Nightly Club, and Saint Raphael's Sodality Club. She helped to raise money for local churches, hospitals, schools and the military with numerous fundraisers and events. She fondly remembered how the club members' loyalty and friendship kept her active, especially after her husband's passing. In addition to her club memberships, Evelyn volunteered for over 20 years at the gift shop in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Evelyn was affectionately nicknamed "Nana B" (short for Nana Banana) by her 13 grandchildren that has since carried on to her 16 and 3/4 great-grandchildren. Her family will forever remember her kind spirit, silly songs, and her sun-kissed smiling face that would brighten everyone's day. She has left an everlasting imprint on so many hearts; to know her is to love her. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John McGreevey, Jr. She is survived by her children, Ann and husband William McCarthy, Lynne and her husband John Sheehan, Carol and her husband Robert Minchello, Jr., and John McGreevey, III and his wife Ruth (Lingoes); and her thirteen grandchildren and sixteen and three-fourth's great-grandchildren. A private Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Boston at 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA, that has held a special place in Evelyn's heart. Evelyn's family would also like to thank Bear Hill Nursing Home and staff for their care and support.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020