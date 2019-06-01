MATLOFF, Evelyn (Berman) Of Dedham, age 96, formerly of Newton, on May 31, 2019. Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Dr. Jacob J. Matloff. Devoted mother of Dr. Ronald Matloff and his wife Cindy, Dr. Daniel Matloff and his wife Robin, Dr. Steven Matloff and his wife Elissa, Sara-Jane Rogers and her husband Rick. Loving grandmother of Johanna (Steve), Jonathan (Leslie), Rebecca (Evan), Jeremy (Robyn), Arielle (Jason), Madison (Alex), Sarah, Joshua (Becca), Rachel (Eric), Adam (Jen) and Leah. Great-grandmother of Caleb and Norah, Eliza and Lily, Haley and Ava, and Addie. Dear sister of the late Herbert L. Berman. Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 41 Dedham Street, Sharon on Tuesday, June 4 at 12 PM. Memorial Observance after interment will be held at NewBridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham from 2-4 PM, and on Wednesday, June 5 at the home of Daniel and Robin Matloff from 1-5 PM and 7-9 PM, and Thursday, June 6 at the home of Ronald and Cindy Matloff from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife NewBridge, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary