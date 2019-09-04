|
|
MAZUR, Evelyn Beloved Aunt, Friend and World Traveler Our dear aunt, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 7, 2019, at age 90, after a long illness. Evie was a lifelong Bostonian who loved her city and community. She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Mazur, brothers William Mazur and Roger Mazur, and sister Alice Jardine. She is survived by her brother George Mazur, niece Jill Jardine and nephew Ross Jardine. Evie spent an idyllic childhood in Roslindale where she was surrounded by loving family, neighbors and friends. In the summer, she swam at Houghton's pond, Nantasket Beach and Marshfield. In the winter, she skied in the Blue Hills. Evie had a keen mind, which was evidenced at her first job after graduating from Boston University. In her first week, she found an accounting discrepancy that recovered thousands of dollars for the company, a large amount in those days. Naturally athletic, Evie played sports in school and loved to dance. On Sunday afternoons she would turn on the radio and give us all dance lessons. Anyone who knew Evie could tell you about her wicked, wonderful sense of humor and joy in life. In 1953, Evie began her career at the American Meteorological Society on Beacon Hill. She started as a secretary at this research organization and by the time she retired, rose to Assistant Executive Director. Evie was the event planner for scientific conferences all over the United States and the world, including Tasmania, Spain, Brazil, and Africa. In each new city she would know her way around after only a day or two. She naturally connected with all sorts of people, from the hotel concierge to scientists like Isaac Asimov. The family thanks the angels at Cara Care and All About Care for taking such good care of Evie, and the support that they gave to our family. We miss her kindness and wit, and will always remember our Evie. Private services.
View the online memorial for Evelyn MAZUR
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019