MOORE, Evelyn (Laquidara) Age 91, formerly of Walpole, passed away in the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canton on April 17, 2020 from Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Paul T. Moore, Sr. who died in 2018.
Born in Boston, June 29,1928, the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela (Munafo) Laquidara, Mrs. Moore was raised in Roslindale, where she met and married Paul after his stint in the Marine Corps during World War II.
Evelyn enjoyed being a mother, she loved to cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and visiting Illinois to see her son and his family.
Evelyn also had a love for animals, especially her cocker spaniel (Queenie) whom she had for 18 years.
She is survived by her daughter Linda M. Panarelli and her husband Anthony of Stoughton and was the mother of the late Paul T. Moore, Jr.
She is also survived by her daughter-in law Patty Moore-Tucker and her grandchildren, Colleen Moore, Clinton Moore and his wife Corey and her two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Elijah.
She was the sister of the late Frank Laquidara, Domenic Laquidara, Antonio Laquidara, Jr. and Mary Daniels.
Due to the times, her burial will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
A memorial service will be held later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home, www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020