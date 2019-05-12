Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for EVELYN MORASH
EVELYN (CAUCCI) MORASH

EVELYN (CAUCCI) MORASH Obituary
MORASH, Evelyn (Caucci) In East Boston on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Morash. Mother of Stephen and his wife Donna of South Dartmouth, Paul, Eric and his companion Kristin Pisco, all of East Boston, the late Donna M. Rauseo and her surviving husband John, the late Patricia Morash Paglia. Grandmother of Emily, Amanda and Leah Morash, Rocco Rauseo, Nicole and Robert Paglia. Great-grandmother of Jake and Gianna Paglia. Sister of the late Angelina Dorso, Irene Picariello and William Caucci. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Wednesday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory to Crossroads Family Shelter would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Evelyn (Caucci) MORASH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019
