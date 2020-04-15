|
CALLANAN, Evelyn N. (DeVito) Of Stoughton, age 89, April 13. Wife of the late James A. Mother of Anne M. Klim and her husband Brian of Plainville, Kathleen M. Babini and her husband Michael of Plymouth, Janice C. Byron and her husband Patrick of Stoughton and Beth A. McNamara and her husband James of Lakeville. Sister of Joseph P. DeVito and his wife Jeanne of Stoughton and the late Mary T. Martin. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family Services will be held with a Celebration of Evelyn's at a later date. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Stoughton Historical Society, PO Box 542, Stoughton, MA 02072 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Guestbook and obituary www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020